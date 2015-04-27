(Adds details, quotes)
By Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, April 28 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Tuesday said he would have to resort to a popular
referendum if lenders insist on demands that the government
deems unacceptable but was confident of striking a deal to avoid
such a scenario.
Athens is weeks away from running out of cash, but talks
with EU and IMF lenders on more aid have been deadlocked over
reform measures including pension cuts and labour market
liberalisation that Greece must implement. Speculation has grown
that Tsipras could call elections or a referendum to break the
impasse.
In his first major television interview since being elected
in January, Tsipras said he expected a deal with creditors by
May 9, three days before a debt payment to the IMF of about 750
million euros ($815.5 million) falls due. He ruled out a default
but stressed that the government's priority was to pay wages and
pensions.
Pressed on what the government's options were if no deal was
found, Tsipras ruled out snap elections, saying it had only been
a few months since the government had been voted in.
But he said the government did not have the right to accept
demands from lenders that fell outside the limits of its mandate
to end austerity cuts and would have to ask Greeks to decide.
"If the solution falls outside our mandate, I will not have
the right to violate it, so the solution to which we will come
to will have to be approved by the Greek people," Tsipras told
Star television in the interview.
"But I am certain we will not reach that point. Despite the
difficulties, the possibilities to win in the negotiations are
large. We should not give in to panic moves. Whoever gets scared
in this game loses."
Tsipras said Greece was in the final stretch of negotiations
despite differences on key issues like labour reform, pension
cuts and a proposed value-added tax hike on popular islands.
He said he expected an initial deal on reforms this week or
next and that asset sales would be part of the concessions
offered, including two major items - the sale of Piraeus port
and the lease of 14 regional airports.
He also said Greece was hoping for a 3 billion to 5 billion
euro pre-payment of future profits if it struck a deal with
Russia on the Turkish Stream pipeline project.
"FINANCIAL ASPHYXIATION"
Some of his sharpest comments were reserved for the previous
government and certain unnamed quarters in Europe, which he
accused of laying a "trap" for his government when it took power
in the hope of tripping it up.
"They derive pleasure from the prospect of a failure in the
talks," he said, saying his government took over a "minefield"
when it came to power in January. "We received a country that
was in a situation of financial asphyxiation."
He also hit out at the European Central Bank, calling its
decision to place a cap on Treasury bill purchases by banks -
which prevented banks from financing the government - a
"politically and ethically unorthodox" decision.
In another jibe against European partners, he said his
government made a mistake by accepting a verbal rather than
written commitment that the ECB decision would be reversed once
Greece got a deal to extend its bailout.
He offered praise for German Chancellor Angela Merkel - a
frequent target of his criticism before he was elected - saying
she was diligent and organized.
"She has the German culture of wanting - and I think this is
good in our relationship - the other person to tell the truth,
to not lie," he said. "And that's what I try to do; I don't
lie."
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)