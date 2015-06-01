BERLIN, June 1 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras is ready to discuss pension reforms in negotiations with
international creditors over a cash-for-reforms deal, German
newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday.
Labour and pension reforms are believed to be among the big
sticking points with Athens.
Die Welt cited participants in the negotiations as saying
the prime minister had signalled he was ready to discuss pension
cuts and a higher retirement age.
The Greeks has not yet submitted a concrete proposal, the
paper added in a preview of an article to run in its Tuesday
print edition.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)