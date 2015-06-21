BRUSSELS, June 21 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, in a report commissioned by EU leaders and coordinated with the presidents of the ECB, European Parliament, European Council and Eurogroup, has laid out proposals for euro zone reform.

A timeline attached to the report entitled "Completing Europe's Economic and Monetary Union" set out the following timeline:

Immediate steps: July 2015 - June 2017

- Create euro area system of competitiveness authorities

- Strengthened implementation of budget discipline

- Greater focus on employment and social performance

- Stronger coordination of economic policies

- Set up bridge financing mechanism for Single Resolution Fund

- Implementing concrete steps towards common backstop to SRF

- Agree on a common Deposit Insurance Scheme

- Improving direct bank recapitalisation in the ESM

- Launch the Capital Markets Union

- Reinforce the European Systemic Risk Board

- A new advisory European Fiscal Board to assess budgets

- Modify annual budgets review to first assess zone as a whole

- Strengthen parliamentary control over budget review process

- Reinforce the Eurogroup, possibly with a full-time president

- Move toward common euro zone representation in bodies like IMF

- Integrate recent crisis measures into EU law

Completing EMU architecture: from 2017 to 2025 at the latest

- Formalise and make more binding the convergence process

- Set up a macroeconomic stabilisation function for the euro area

- Integrate European Stability Mechanism (ESM) into EU law framework

- Set up a euro area treasury accountable at the European level