By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS, June 21 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, in a report commissioned by EU leaders and coordinated with the presidents of the ECB, European Parliament, European Council and Eurogroup, has laid out proposals for euro zone reform.
A timeline attached to the report entitled "Completing Europe's Economic and Monetary Union" set out the following timeline:
Immediate steps: July 2015 - June 2017
- Create euro area system of competitiveness authorities
- Strengthened implementation of budget discipline
- Greater focus on employment and social performance
- Stronger coordination of economic policies
- Set up bridge financing mechanism for Single Resolution Fund
- Implementing concrete steps towards common backstop to SRF
- Agree on a common Deposit Insurance Scheme
- Improving direct bank recapitalisation in the ESM
- Launch the Capital Markets Union
- Reinforce the European Systemic Risk Board
- A new advisory European Fiscal Board to assess budgets
- Modify annual budgets review to first assess zone as a whole
- Strengthen parliamentary control over budget review process
- Reinforce the Eurogroup, possibly with a full-time president
- Move toward common euro zone representation in bodies like IMF
- Integrate recent crisis measures into EU law
Completing EMU architecture: from 2017 to 2025 at the latest
- Formalise and make more binding the convergence process
- Set up a macroeconomic stabilisation function for the euro area
- Integrate European Stability Mechanism (ESM) into EU law framework
- Set up a euro area treasury accountable at the European level (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
