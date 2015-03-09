BRUSSELS, March 9 The Greek government is ready
to submit further reform proposals to technical teams from its
creditors, including more measures to cut tax evasion, an
official said before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Monday.
Noting that Athens had already submitted a list of seven
proposed reforms, the Greek government official said it was
ready to propose more steps "immediately" that it believed would
boost state revenues this year.
Among these was a study of tax declarations submitted in
previous years and the introduction of incentives for consumers
to demand receipts for goods and services. People would be able
to submit receipts they had collected in order to take part in a
lottery - a measure similar to one introduced in Portugal.
