ATHENS Feb 23 Greece is discussing its list of reforms including measures to tackle tax evasion and corruption with international partners to ensure it is accepted, government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Monday.

Sakellaridis said the list had not yet been sent to Brussels but it would be before the end of Monday, as required by the euro zone under a deal to extend Greece's financial lifeline.

"It will include reforms that will aim to crack down on tax evasion and corruption so that taxes are allotted in a way that will be more fair in social terms," he told Skai television. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)