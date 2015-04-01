ATHENS, April 1 Greece has sent more detail on
its proposed reforms to euro zone and International Monetary
Fund lenders but the two sides remain at loggerheads on the
issues of pension and labour reforms, a Greek finance ministry
offical said on Wednesday.
Euro zone deputy finance ministers discussed the
cash-strapped country's proposed reforms - which it must have
approved to unlock much needed aid - at a teleconference on
Wednesday.
