ATHENS, July 10 Greece offered new measures
including a tax hike on shipping companies and scrapping tax
breaks for its islands in the latest proposal sent to creditors
on Thursday for a cash-for-reforms deal, as Athens races to win
new funds to avert bankruptcy.
The government also plans to raise value added tax for
restaurants, roll out pension reforms and to set a firm
timetable for privatizations.
In return, Athens wants the creditors to review the primary
surplus targets for Greece over the next four years and wants
funding worth 53.5 billion euros to cover its loan obligations
until the end of June 2018.
