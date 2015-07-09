ATHENS, July 10 Greece offered new measures including a tax hike on shipping companies and scrapping tax breaks for its islands in the latest proposal sent to creditors on Thursday for a cash-for-reforms deal, as Athens races to win new funds to avert bankruptcy.

The government also plans to raise value added tax for restaurants, roll out pension reforms and to set a firm timetable for privatizations.

In return, Athens wants the creditors to review the primary surplus targets for Greece over the next four years and wants funding worth 53.5 billion euros to cover its loan obligations until the end of June 2018.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Costas Pitas; writing by Matthias Williams)