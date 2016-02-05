ATHENS Feb 5 Greece and its international creditors will seek to conclude an assessment of the country's bailout reforms by the end of this month, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Friday.

"The main thing is that they (creditors) understand the government's position of no cuts in pensions," Tsakalotos told reporters.

"We are all focusing our efforts on completing the review on February 26-28."

Mission chiefs of Greece's lenders, the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and EU's bailout fund were expected to return to Athens around Feb. 15. They have been in Athens for meetings for the past five days.

(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)