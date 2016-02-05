BRUSSELS Feb 5 Talks between international
lenders and Greek authorities are moving in the right direction,
but work is still ongoing to conclude the first assessment of
the country's bailout reforms, the European Commission said on
Friday.
Asked about progress in negotiations with the Greek
authorities, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
said that "discussions are constructive. We are making progress
on all relevant items" including pensions and public
administration reform, he told a news conference in Brussels.
"Work is ongoing, but is not over yet," he added.
