BRUSSELS, April 7 Talks between Greece and euro
zone lenders on Greek economic reforms are proceeding well, the
European commissioner for economic affairs said on Thursday.
"It is very encouraging that we advance well and we make
substantial progress on very concrete points," Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici told reporters in Brussels.
Representatives of Greece's official lenders have this week
resumed talks with the Greek government on how to tackle
non-performing loans in the banking system and pension and
income tax reforms, as part of a bailout programme.
Moscovici said he hoped for a positive outcome from talks
"as soon as possible".
