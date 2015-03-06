ATHENS, March 6 An updated list of reforms sent by Athens to its lenders should constitute a first step before the two sides reach an agreement in April, a Greek government offical said on Friday.

Greece struck a deal with the euro zone last month to extend its financial lifeline by four months. It has promised to specify its pledged reforms and reach an agreement with its lenders on the final list by April.

In the letter to the Eurogroup, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis says Athens aims to save 200 million euros from slashing public sector spending, offseting an estimated 200 million euro cost to tackle what it calls the country's "humanitarian crisis," the official said.

Athens also aims at 500 million euros in extra revenues annually from new gaming licences and taxing online gaming operators.

"The letter says that it is necessary to immediately commence discussions between Greece and its lenders, in order for the specific reforms to constitute a fisrt batch of reforms ahead of the completion of an agreement in April," the official said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)