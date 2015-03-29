ATHENS, March 29 Greece sounded an upbeat tone
on Sunday over talks with its European and IMF creditors, which
it said were continuing through the weekend as the cash-strapped
country races to agree on reforms that will unlock more aid.
The euro zone member will run out of money by April 20, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, if it
does not secure funding from its European partners.
In February, Athens agreed an extension to its 240 billion
euro ($261 billion) international bailout but with the money
frozen until a set of reforms are decided upon.
"Today the Brussels Group discussions continue in a good
climate of cooperation," a Greek government official said,
referring to the country's European Union and International
Monetary Fund creditors.
"We have agreed that we need to draw up suitable policies
which will shift the burden from those on the lowest incomes to
those on the highest."
The leftist government, elected in January by Greeks weary
of austerity imposed under the bailout, submitted a list of
proposed reforms on Friday. It said these would raise 3 billion
euros while excluding "recessionary measures" such as wage and
pension cuts.
An earlier list of seven reforms outlined in broad terms,
ranging from tax evasion to public sector reforms, had failed to
impress lenders.
Greece said its reforms were costed and that, once agreed
upon, the details would be discussed with its lenders' technical
teams in Athens.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told a Sunday newspaper that
the country's liquidity problems would be resolved immediately
after an agreement and that he sought no rift with Europe.
(1 US dollar = 0.9185 euro)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Catherine Evans)