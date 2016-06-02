ATHENS, June 2 Greece expects the European Central Bank to reinstate a 'waiver' allowing Greek banks access to cheap funding after the official conclusion of its bailout review, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday.

Tsipras also said he hoped Greece could take part in the ECB's quantitative easing programme (QE) possibly as early as July.

"We expect the waiver to be reinstated immediately after the official conclusion of the bailout review and the meeting of the Euro Working Group in the coming days, at the next ECB meeting," Tsipras told his cabinet.

"These two developments will really signal a liquidity boost, which the economy needs," he said before a parliamentary vote on prerequisites demanded by its international lenders in exchange for bailout funds.

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would wait until Athens had tied up a number of loose ends in its agreement with international lenders before reinstating the waiver.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)