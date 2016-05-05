ATHENS May 5 Greece's largest sector private union GSEE called a general strike on May 6-7 in protest at pension and tax reforms being debated in parliament, a source at the union said on Thursday.

Greek lawmakers are discussing a raft of reforms sought by lenders under terms of a multi-billion euro bailout Greece signed up to last year, and in order to qualify for a tranche of those bailout funds.

Public sector union ADEDY said it would also go on strike over the same period.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou)