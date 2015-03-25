BRUSSELS, March 25 Euro zone officials agreed on Wednesday that Greece was not legally entitled to a refund of 1.2 billion euros linked to bank recapitalisation that Athens is demanding, but said they would consider how to deal with the issue in the future.

This means that Athens cannot immediately expect a much needed injection of cash that it needs to pay bills as it runs out of money.

Greece believes it should get the 1.2 billion euros back because it says it "overpaid" this amount by using a cash reserve of its own bank stabilisation fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Facility (HFSF), to recapitalise Greek banks, rather than the bonds of the euro zone bailout fund EFSF.

The decision was taken after a discussion among officials from the Eurogroup Working Group (EWG) that prepares meetings of euro zone finance ministers.

"There was agreement that, legally, there was no overpayment from the HFSF to the EFSF. The EWG will consider how to move forward on this issue in due course," and EFSF spokesman said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)