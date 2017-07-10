FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
ESM chief says Greece needs market borrowing strategy before bailout ends
#Economy
#Brexit
#Iraq
#Turkey
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 10, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 15 hours ago

ESM chief says Greece needs market borrowing strategy before bailout ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece should develop a strategy for borrowing in the markets and should borrow in the market before the end of its euro zone bailout programme next year, the head of the European Stability Mechanism said on Monday.

Klaus Regling told reporters that Athens' borrowing requirement would not be very great but the experience of other countries who had been in bailout programmes showed it was normal for governments not to wait until after they no longer had bailout access before testing market sources of finance. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Francesco Guarascio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.