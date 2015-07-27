GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
ATHENS, July 27 Greece's stock exchange will remain closed until the government issues a new decree on the bourse, the country's regulator said in a statement on Monday.
The Greek stock exchange has been shut since June 29, when a cash-strapped Greek government imposed capital controls to ward off a collapse of its banking system after the country rejected a cash-for-reforms deal in a referendum.
A spokesperson for the bourse earlier said the exchange would remain shut on Monday but may reopen Tuesday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares of China Southern Airlines are set to open up 5.3 percent on Monday after the Chinese carrier said it was negotiating a potential strategic tie-up with American Airlines .