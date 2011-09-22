WASHINGTON, Sept 22 European leaders will not
allow an uncontrolled default of Greek debt and will not let the
country leave the euro zone, the European Union's economic and
monetary affairs commissioner said on Thursday.
In a speech to the Peterson Institute for International
Economics, Olli Rehn did not explicitly rule out the possibility
of Greece defaulting, which many economists now see as
inevitable.
"An uncontrolled default or exit of Greece from the euro
zone would cause enormous economic and social damage, not only
to Greece but to the European Union as a whole, and have serious
spillovers to the world economy. We will not let this happen,"
Rehn said.
He said the 17 countries in the currency bloc needed to work
harder on pooling their "economic sovereignty", which might
allow proposals such as jointly issued bonds -- which some see
as a solution to the crisis -- to work.
"The euro area member states need to go further in pooling
economic sovereignty to prevent policies that harm other member
states and financial stability," Rehn said.
"Successful strengthening of the Economic and Monetary Union
along these lines could also make the consideration of some type
of common bonds more realistic."
(Editing by Rex Merrifield)