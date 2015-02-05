ROME Feb 5 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Thursday the European Central Bank's decision not to
accept Greek sovereign bonds in return for funding was
"legitimate and opportune".
The ECB decided on Wednesday to revoke a waiver allowing it
to accept Greek debt, shifting the responsibility for providing
emergency cash to Greek banks onto Athens if the new government
of Alexis Tsipras fails to strike a reform deal.
"The European Central Bank's decision regarding Greece is
legitimate and opportune because it brings all the interested
parties together around a table," Renzi said in a statement.
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Isla Binnie)