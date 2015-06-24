Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
ROME, June 24 Talks between Greece and its euro zone partners over an aid-for-reforms deal could continue after a European Summit this week and Athens has until the end of the month to stave off possible default, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.
Addressing the Italian parliament, Renzi said negotiations "may not be completed at the summit, because the deadline is the end of the month."
Greece risks defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due by June 30 unless it agrees a deal to release fresh cash from its lenders.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1