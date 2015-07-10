ROME, July 10 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said he was optimistic an aid-for-reforms deal would be
reached between Greece and its creditors and he hoped a quick
accord would mean a meeting of EU leaders planned for Sunday
would no longer be needed.
Speaking at a news conference in Rome with Ireland's Prime
Minister Enda Kenny, Renzi said he was "more optimistic than
before" following Greece's submission of a set of fiscal and
reform proposals to its euro zone partners on Thursday.
"Let's hope we don't have to see each other again on Sunday
because that will mean that the deal has already been done on
Saturday by our economy ministers," Renzi told Kenny.
Kenny said he was pleased to see that Greece had tabled
proposals and he hoped a deal would be signed off on Saturday or
Sunday.
"All the euro zone leaders want Greece to stay in the euro
zone," he said.
