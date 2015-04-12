ATHENS, April 12 Greece's finance ministry
dismissed on Sunday a report by a German newspaper which said
that euro zone officials were shocked at Greece's failure to
outline plans for structural reforms at last week's talks in
Brussels.
The mood between Greece's newly-elected leftist government
and its euro zone partners has been tense during negotiations
that will determine whether the cash-strapped country deserves
further financial aid by its EU/IMF lenders.
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung cited participants at
last week's meeting as saying that they were disappointed by
Athens' lack of movement in its plans, adding that the Greek
representative just asked where the money was "like a taxi
driver" and insisted his country would soon be bankrupt.
"When the readers of FAS read the minutes of the Euro
Working Group meeting the newspaper will have difficulty
justifying its headline and the content of its article," the
finance ministry said. "Such reports undermine the negotiation
and Europe."
A meeting of deputy finance ministers - called the Euro
Working Group - on Thursday gave Athens a six working day
deadline to present a revised economic reform plan before euro
zone finance ministers meet on April 24 to decide whether to
unlock emergency funding to keep Greece afloat.
Technical teams from Greece and its international lenders
held a teleconference on Saturday to outline the agenda of talks
in the coming days, a Greek finance ministry official said.
Greece's biggest creditor Germany has said the euro zone
would give Athens no extra funds until it has a more detailed
list of reforms.
