ATHENS/BERLIN, June 15 Greece's government
denied a German newspaper report on a euro zone plan that
involves Athens imposing capital controls this weekend if it
fails to reach a deal with creditors this week, a government
official told Reuters on Monday.
A spokesman for the German government said he could not
confirm or deny the report.
The German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung online edition had
reported that the euro zone had agreed on a contingency plan for
Greece that also involved imposing capital controls on Greek
banks if no cash-for-reforms deal is reached by the weekend.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens and Andreas Rinke in
Berlin; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Louise Ireland)