BRUSSELS Feb 19 Following is the text of a
letter sent by Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis to his
Dutch counterpart Jeroen Dijsselbloem, president of the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers. The letter was seen by
Reuters on Thursday:
"Athens, February 18, 2015
Dear President of the Eurogroup,
Over the last five years, the people of Greece have exerted
remarkable efforts in economic adjustment. The new government is
committed to a broader and deeper reform process aimed at
durably improving growth and employment prospects, achieving
debt sustainability and financial stability, enhancing social
fairness and mitigating the significant social cost of the
ongoing crisis.
The Greek authorities recognise that the procedures agreed
by the previous governments were interrupted by the recent
presidential and general elections and that, as a result,
several of the technical arrangements have been invalidated. The
Greek authorities honour Greece's financial obligations to all
its creditors as well as state our intention to cooperate with
our partners in order to avert technical impediments in the
context of the Master Facility Agreement which we recognise as
binding vis-a-vis its financial and procedural content.
In this context, the Greek authorities are now applying for
the extension of the Master Financial Assistance Facility
Agreement for a period of six months from its termination during
which period we shall proceed jointly, and making best use of
given flexibility in the current arrangement, toward its
successful conclusion and review on the basis of the proposals
of, on the one hand, the Greek government and, on the other, the
institutions.
The purpose of the requested six-month extension of the
Agreement's duration is:
(a) To agree the mutually acceptable financial and
administrative terms the implementation of which, in
collaboration with the institutions, will stabilise Greece's
fiscal position, attain appropriate primary fiscal surpluses,
guarantee debt stability and assist in the attainment of fiscal
targets for 2015 that take into account the present economic
situation.
(b) To ensure, working closely with our European and
international partners, that any new measures be fully funded
while refraining from unilateral action that would undermine the
fiscal targets, economic recovery and financial stability.
(c) To allow the European Central Bank to re-introduce the
waiver in accordance with its procedures and regulations.
(d) To extend the availability of the EFSF bonds held by the
HFSF for the duration of the Agreement.
(e) To commence work between the technical teams on a
possible new Contract for Recovery and Growth that the Greek
authorities envisage between Greece, Europe and the
International Monetary Fund which could follow the current
Agreement.
(f) To agree on supervision under the EU and ECB framework
and, in the same spirit, with the International Monetary Fund
for the duration of the extended Agreement.
(G) To discuss means of enacting the November 2012 Eurogroup
decision regarding possible further debt measures and assistance
for implementation after the completion of the extended
Agreement and as part of the follow-up Contract.
With the above in mind, the Greek government expresses its
determination to cooperate closely with the European Union's
institutions and with the International Monetary Fund in order:
(a) to attain fiscal and financial stability and (b) to enable
the Greek government to introduce the substantive, far-reaching
reforms that are needed to restore the living standards of
millions of Greek citizens through sustainable economic growth,
gainful employment and social cohesion.
Sincerely,
Yanis Varoufakis
Minister of Finance
Hellenic Republic"
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)