BRIEF-Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 pct passive stake in Investar Holding
* Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kQ7sj1
BRUSSELS Oct 5 - A rescheduling of Greek bonds is not foreseen in any of the scenarios considered by euro zone finance ministers, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.
Greece has called for the European Central Bank to roll over its portfolio of Greek bonds to ease the burden of debt servicing for Athens as it struggles to get it economy to grow again after five consecutive years of contractions.
"Rescheduling of anybody's Greek bond portfolios is not in any of our scenarios," the official said.
* Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kQ7sj1
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 Argentina's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 24.75 percent for the eleventh consecutive week on Tuesday, saying consumer price expectations showed "mixed signals."
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.