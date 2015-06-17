BRUSSELS, June 17 A senior EU official said on Wednesday that it was still unclear what meetings might follow Thursday's Eurogroup in Luxembourg but that the euro zone was still seeking a resolution to the Greek crisis.

It was up to Athens to make new proposals, he said: "We stand ready, day and night, but if there is nothing forthcoming, we remain on standby.

"We remain firmly committed to seeking a solution," the official added, saying the euro zone had already gone far beyond what it agreed with Athens on Feb. 20.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)