ATHENS, July 16 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
repeated his sceptical assessment of the austerity measures
imposed by lenders in return for opening talks on a new bailout,
saying Greece needed to restructure its massive public debt.
"I acknowledge the fiscal measures are harsh, that they
won't benefit the Greek economy, but I'm forced to accept them,"
he said before a vote on the package in parliament in the early
hours of Thursday.
However he said the agreement included a strong commitment
for a debt restructuring element.
"If there is any possibility of the economy emerging from
the crisis, it comes from the possibility of a debt
restructuring, and that is ensured in the medium and the
longer-term," he said.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by James Mackenzie)