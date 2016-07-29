ATHENS, July 29 Greek retail sales by volume dropped 6.4 percent in May compared to the same month a year ago after a downwardly revised 2.0 percent slide in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants, apparel, footwear and supermarkets, the data showed. Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek consumer spending in the first three months of the year, when the economy contracted by 0.5 percent compared to last year's final quarter. Consumption declined 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in January-to-March. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June last year to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the sector. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Retail Sales by -6.4 -2.0* -1.2 -6.8 -1.7 0.2 -4.4 -2.4 volume y/y Retail Sales by -8.0 -4.4* -4.0 -7.6 -3.5 -0.2 -5.4 -3.6 revenue y/y -------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)