ATHENS, Nov 30 Greek retail sales by volume rose 2.6 percent in September compared to the same month a year ago after an upwardly revised 2.1 percent drop in August, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday. Retail sales were led higher by department stores, books, stationary and supermarkets, the data showed. Data on gross domestic product showed a strengthening in Greek consumer spending in the third quarter, when the economy expanded by 0.8 percent compared to April-to-June. Consumption grew 2 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-to-September. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL Retail Sales by +2.6 -2.1* +9.5 -3.6 -6.3 -2.0 volume y/y Retail Sales by +1.7 -2.5* +7.1 -5.2 -7.9 -4.4 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)