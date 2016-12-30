ATHENS, Dec 30 Greek retail sales by volume rose 2.4 percent in October compared to the same month a year ago after a downwardly revised 2.4 percent increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets, books, stationary and pharmaceuticals, the data showed. Data on gross domestic product showed a strengthening in Greek consumer spending in the third quarter, when the economy expanded by 0.8 percent compared to April-to-June. Consumption grew 2 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-to-September. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES OCTOBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY Retail Sales by +2.4 +2.4* -2.1 +9.5 -3.6 -6.3 volume y/y Retail Sales by +1.3 +1.7 -2.5 +7.1 -5.2 -7.9 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)