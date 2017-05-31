ATHENS, May 31 Greek retail sales by volume fell 1.0 percent in March compared to the same month a year ago after an upwardly revised 9.9 percent increase in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday. Retail sales were led lower by foods, beverage, tobacco, lubricants, fuels, department stores and supermarkets, the data showed. Data on gross domestic product showed Greece's economy contracted in the first three months of the year but less than in the final quarter of 2016 as jitters over the conclusion of a bailout review hurt business confidence. The seasonally adjusted data showed a 0.1 percent decline in economic output in January-to-March compared to last year's final quarter. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT Retail Sales by -1.0 +9.9* -0.1 -1.0 +4.0 +2.6 +2.4 volume y/y Retail Sales by +0.3 +11.2* +1.4 -1.3 +2.2 +1.4 +1.7 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)