Greek retail sales up 0.3 pct in May led by books, department stores
July 31, 2017 / 9:16 AM / in a day

Greek retail sales up 0.3 pct in May led by books, department stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
rose 0.3 percent in May compared to the same month a year ago,
after a downwardly revised 2.1 percent rise in April, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Retail sales were led higher by books, stationary and
department stores, the data showed.
    
    
KEY FIGURES       MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC  NOV 
Retail Sales by   0.3   2.1*    -1.2    9.9   -0.1 -1.0  4.0  
volume y/y
Retail Sales by   0.4   3.8*    0.1    11.2   1.4  -1.3  2.2
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

