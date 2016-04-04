ATHENS, April 4 Greece's bailout review must be
concluded immediately, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras'
office said on Monday, as talks on the country's fiscal progress
resumed amid tension after a leaked transcript detailing IMF
mooted tactics to get a deal.
"The negotiation must be concluded immediately, without
unrealistic demands for additional measures beyond those set out
in the July bailout agreement," Tsipras' office said.
Internet whistleblowing site WikiLeaks published on Saturday
what it said was the transcript of a March 19 conference call of
three senior IMF officials, discussing tactics to apply pressure
on Greece, Germany and the EU to reach a deal in April.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde denied on Sunday that IMF staff would push Greece closer
to default as a negotiating manoeuvre on a new Greek bailout
deal.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)