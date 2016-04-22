AMSTERDAM, April 22 Greece should prepare a
package of additional measures to guarantee it will reach fiscal
targets agreed with international lenders to conclude the
bailout reform review, the head of euro zone finance ministers
said on Friday
"We came to the conclusion that the policy package should
include a contingent package of additional measures that would
be implemented only if necessary to reach the primary surplus
target for 2018," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference in
Amsterdam after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
Greece has to reach a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent
of GDP in 2018, but the International Monetary Fund does not
believe it can do that with the current set of reforms.
The contingency measures need "to be credible, legislated
up-front, automatic and based on objective factors,"
Dijsselbloem said.
