Germany's Schaeuble rejects U.S. criticism of euro level
BERLIN, Feb 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the euro's exchange rate.
BRUSSELS, April 20 Euro zone finance ministers may hold an extraordinary meeting next week if negotiations on the review of the Greek reform programme are concluded, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.
"If there is so much progress that a conclusion of the negotiation can be rationally expected, then I would expect there to be a Eurogroup sometime next week," the senior official said.
Negotiations between Greek authorities and international lenders are ongoing in Athens ahead of a regular meeting of euro zone and EU finance ministers in Amsterdam on April 22-23. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)
BERLIN, Feb 3 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
TBILISI, Feb 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 2.9 percent in January in month-on-month terms after rising by 1.0 percent in December, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in January was 3.9 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Jan 17 Dec 16 Jan 16 to previous month +2.9 +1.0 +0.9 to previous year +3.9 +1.8 +5.6 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)