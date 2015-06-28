* Euro zone, Greece face off after months of "poker"
* Anger at Greek government evident, despite fear of risks
* Unclear how coming days will affect currency bloc
* Differences, at least in tone, between Paris and Berlin
* Wider concerns raised about future of European Union
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, June 28 Europe's grand project to bind
its nations into an unbreakable union by means of a common
currency lurched into uncharted waters after EU governments
refused funding to save Greece from defaulting on its debts.
While finance ministers of the other 18 euro zone states
chorused their insistence that Greece would remain inside the
bloc, exasperation with the leftist government's decision to
reject creditors' final offer and instead call a referendum was
manifest and some officials spoke privately of expelling Athens.
"They were playing poker," said Austrian Finance Minister
Hans Joerg Schelling after the Eurogroup that runs the currency
met on Saturday without their Greek counterpart to discuss how
to limit the fallout. "But in poker, you can always lose."
After five months of negotiations with a Greek government
elected to end the pain of austerity measures, EU leaders left a
summit in Brussels on Friday believing a deal was close to roll
over bailout funding and let Athens meet a repayment to the IMF
on Tuesday and further obligations over the coming months.
But Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras provoked consternation by
returning home to call a referendum for next Sunday on the offer
and urging voters, weary of years of debt crises, to reject it.
Not for the first time, EU officials said Greek negotiators
across the table were themselves taken by surprise by news from
Athens. "They heard about the referendum on Twitter," one said.
"Tsipras messed up," a euro zone official said. "We did
everything possible. They chose to blow up when we were so close
to settling this in a way that would allow them to sell it."
Amid political drama in Greece, where a clear majority wants
to remain inside the bloc, the next few days present a major
challenge to the integrity of a 16-year-old currency bloc, which
many blame for massive unemployment in countries outside Germany
and its neighbours in the richer north and west of Europe.
RISK MANAGEMENT
"We must do everything we can to fight any conceivable
threat of contagion," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said after a meeting at which the group effectively called for
capital controls to ring-fence Greek banks haemorrhaging cash.
While acknowledging that only Greece - or possibly banks
themselves - can instigate such a shutdown, the ministers said
the European Central Bank, whose management meets on Sunday,
should use its powers to stabilise markets.
"You have to count on Greece getting into acute problems in
the coming days because of this decision," said Schaeuble, some
of whose conservative allies have made no secret of preferring
to see Greece forced out of the euro zone. "That is difficult as
we do not know how it will live up to its commitments."
He and others, however, stressed their faith in stability
mechanisms put in place after scepticism among investors pushed
the euro zone to breaking point following a run of national
bankruptcy scares in the wake of the global crash of 2008.
And, echoing his French Socialist counterpart, Michel Sapin,
Schaeuble insisted after the fifth such deadlocked ministerial
meeting in just over a week: "Greece remains a member of the
euro zone and Greece remains part of Europe."
But there is a divergence, certainly in tone, between Berlin
and Paris. Sapin insisted the Eurogroup at least discuss the
Greek request for an extension on Saturday but Schaeuble and
most others had lost patience, sources close to the talks said.
Afterwards, Sapin said he was still ready to negotiate, a
view repeated on Sunday in Paris by Prime Minister Manuel Valls.
But few EU leaders now trust this Greek government, whose
calls for debt relief and criticisms of the bailout's deadening
effect on growth have been echoed by some leading economists.
When representatives of the three creditor institutions -
euro zone governments, the ECB and IMF - met after Greek Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis had left, participants quoted one
senior official as joking that at least they could refer again
to the lenders as the "Troika," a term Varoufakis had insisted
be dropped because Greeks associated it with external diktats.
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Eurogroup
chairman, repeatedly referred to the possibility that the Greek
parliament might reject Tsipras's call for a referendum. But
lawmakers dashed any prospect of a quick shift in Greek politics
before markets open on Monday by voting for it to go ahead.
Still, Dijsselbloem insisted: "The process has not ended. It
will never end probably. We will continue to work with Greece.
Many things could happen, many scenarios are conceivable."
As Greeks lined up to take cash from ATMs, it remained to be
seen how financial mechanisms would work. If Greece fails, as it
has said it will, to repay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF on
Tuesday, that default can have knock-on effects.
Greece could stay in the euro zone but also issue a local
currency to pay bills -- a form of "Grexit" recommended on
Sunday by influential German economist Hans-Werner Sinn of Ifo.
The ECB must also decide whether to keep supplying liquidity
to Greek banks, once the government whose debt makes up a large
chunk of their assets is no longer meeting its obligations and
once the bailout programme formally expires on Tuesday.
POLITICAL FALLOUT
The central bank, under its president Mario Draghi, has been
reluctant to take such a highly politicised decision. At the
same time, political leaders have been reluctant to override the
decisions of finance ministers lest that appear to be a signal
that the rules of the common currency are open to manipulation.
Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who chairs
meetings of the 28 EU leaders, made clear at two summits in the
past week that heads of government must nonetheless take their
responsibilities in a crisis that affects the Union as a whole.
Early on Sunday, he was in contact with leaders again:
"Greece is and should remain euro area member," Tusk tweeted.
The Greek government's demands have alienated its euro zone
partners - from Germany and its northern allies, to southern
states and Ireland whose governments face critics of their own
bailout terms to easterners much less prosperous than Greece.
But with Britain already planning a referendum on leaving
the EU, a breach in formal institutions worries those who fear
economic drift. Complaints it lacks democratic accountability
threaten the EU's survival in its present form.
One official close to Saturday's Eurogroup discussions said
the issue of Greece leaving the euro, or the EU, was not raised
- there is no obvious legal way to force it out of either. But,
the official said, a "Grexit" could not be entirely ruled out.
Leaving Brussels on what he called a "sad day for Europe,"
the outspoken Varoufakis warned that the rift with Athens would
damage the euro zone's credibility as a "democratic union" -
"And I'm very much afraid that that damage will be permanent."
