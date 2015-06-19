ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Russia is ready to consider the question of giving financial aid to Greece, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Friday.

"We will support any solution on regulating the Greek debt crisis that is suggested by Greece and our European partners," Dvorkovich said in a television interview quoted by TASS.

"The most important things for us are investment projects and trade with Greece. If financial support is required, we will consider this question," he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)