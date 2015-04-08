(Adds comment from 2nd Greek govt source)
By Renee Maltezou
MOSCOW, April 8 Russia is considering soon
giving Greece funds based on future profits it could earn from
shipping Russian gas to Europe as part of a pipeline extension,
two Greek government sources said on Wednesday.
The extension to the Turkish Stream pipeline, which would
take Russian gas from Turkey to Europe via Greece but has yet to
be finalised, might also mean Athens would pay less for Russian
gas. But Moscow has yet to decide on any discount, the sources
said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras voiced interest in the
project in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow
on Wednesday.
Tsipras' government, at loggerheads with its euro zone and
International Monetary Fund creditors, risks running out of
money within weeks unless it can reach a new cash-for-reform
deal.
One of the Greek officials, both of whom spoke on condition
of anonymity, said Greece would pay back the Russian prepayment
after the pipeline started operating, without specifying a sum.
The other source estimated Greece could earn around 500
million euros ($540 million) a year in profits from
participating in the Turkish Stream extension, adding that the
prepayment sum was up to Russia.
Greece hopes its extension to Turkish Stream will start
operating in 2019 and is seeking a discount of around 10 percent
on Russian gas supplies, the source said.
Putin told a news conference with Tsipras that the two
leaders had reached no concrete agreements on Greece's
participation in Turkish Stream, which would depended on the
government in Athens.
The first official said the pipeline project would involve
private financing and would comply with European Union rules.
Tsipras' visit to Moscow caused unease among some EU
partners that Greece could break ranks over economic sanctions
on Russia to secure aid or use the trip to pressure its EU
allies to release financing.
($1 = 0.9275 euros)
(Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by John Stonestreet)