BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces impact of Total Energy Services offer
* Savanna Energy Services - acknowledges Total Energy Services has satisfied minimum tender condition pursuant to offer to purchase all shares of Savanna
BERLIN, April 8 Germany has no reason to think that Athens has softened its stance towards sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday when Greece's prime minister was due to visit Vladimir Putin.
"So far there is no reason to think in concrete terms that the position of Greece has changed...so far Greece has supported all the decisions linked to sanctions and we hope that will continue to be the case," said the spokeswoman.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown)
* Savanna Energy Services - acknowledges Total Energy Services has satisfied minimum tender condition pursuant to offer to purchase all shares of Savanna
* Clairvest Group Inc - should transaction close on anticipated terms, Clairvest and CEP III expect to realize sale proceeds of approximately US$80 million