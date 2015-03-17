ATHENS, March 17 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras will visit Moscow on April 8 after being invited to
talks by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Greek government
official said on Tuesday.
Greece's government has previously said Putin had invited
Tsipras to visit Moscow on May 9 and it was not immediately
clear if that trip had been changed. It would be Tsipras's first
official visit to Moscow since being elected in January.
Tsipras's left-wing government ruffled feathers among
European partners in its initial days in power with comments
suggesting Greece might not support EU policy on Russia.
That prompted speculation that Greece might look to Moscow
for financial aid to stave off bankruptcy, though Athens rejects
the idea.
(Writing by Deepa Babington)