MOSCOW, April 8 Greece is simply exercising its
right to boost relations with other countries and is not seeking
financial aid from Russia to solve a problem that is European in
nature, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on a trip to Moscow
on Wednesday.
"Greece is not a beggar going around to countries asking
them to solve its economic problem, an economic crisis that
doesn't only concern Greece but is a European crisis," Tsipras
told a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Tsipras said the two leaders discussed ways for Greece to
increase exports to Russia.
"Greece is a sovereign country with an unquestionable right
to implement a multi-dimensional foreign policy and exploit its
geopolitical role," Tsipras said, in response to questions about
whether Greece would turn to Russia for aid.
"We fully respect our commitments to all international
organisations where we participate and want to take advantage of
our potential to promote mutually beneficial agreements."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Deepa Babington;
editing by Karolina Tagaris)