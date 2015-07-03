UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, July 3 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Greece had not asked Russia for financial help, RIA news agency reported.
Greece is due to hold a bailout referendum on Sunday that may decide its future within Europe's currency union after missing a debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February