MOSCOW, June 29 Russia is concerned that the Greek debt crisis could have negative consequences for the whole of the European Union, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Moscow is watching developments in the European Union very closely in the context of the financial crisis in Greece," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. "We are concerned about the possible negative consequences for the whole of the EU." (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)