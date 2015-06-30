MOSCOW, June 30 Finding a solution to Greece's
debt crisis is not a matter for Russia but for Athens and its
creditors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"This is Greece's problem," Peskov told journalists on a
conference call. "(It's a matter) of Greece's relations with its
creditors, it's not a matter for us."
The head of the European Commission made a last-minute offer
to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept
a bailout deal he has rejected before a referendum on Sunday
which EU partners say will be a choice of whether to stay in the
euro.
