MOSCOW, July 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Christine Lagarde, the managing director at the
International Monetary Fund, discussed the Greek referendum on
Monday, the Kremlin spokesman said.
"The search for an optimal solution for resolving the Greek
debt crisis will continue, taking into account the interests of
all parties," Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The phone call
between Putin and Lagarde was not linked to any potential
Russian help for Greece, he added.
The IMF said earlier on Monday that it was monitoring the
situation in Greece and was ready to lend a hand if asked
following a referendum that rejected the bailout conditions of
international creditors.
