MOSCOW, April 18 Russia has not reached an agreement with Greece to provide it with 3 billion to 5 billion euros, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier on Saturday, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that Greece was poised to sign a gas deal with Russia as early as Tuesday which could bring 3 billion to 5 billion euros into depleted government coffers. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Angus MacSwan)