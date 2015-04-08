* Putin says Greece did not ask for aid
* Says Russia could credit future large joint projects
* Says no decision yet on Greek participation in Turkish
Stream
(Adds quote, detail)
MOSCOW, April 8 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras did not ask for financial aid at talks in Moscow on
Wednesday but Russia could provide credits for large joint
projects in the future, President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin indicated that one such project might be the planned
Turkish Stream pipeline to carry natural gas to Europe via
Turkey but added that any decision on Greek participation would
depend on Athens wishing to be involved.
"The Greek side has not addressed us with any requests for
aid," Putin said. "We discussed cooperation in various sectors
of the economy, including the possibility of developing major
energy projects."
Putin said Russia would be interested in taking part in
privatisation tenders if Greece runs any. But he said Athens
could not be exempted from a ban on some food imports from the
European Union imposed by Moscow in response to the bloc's
economic sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.
The Russian leader also ought to end speculation that Moscow
was trying to undermine EU unity on sanctions by boosting
economic cooperation with indebted Greece.
"I want to assure you that we do not aim to use any internal
European Union situations to improve ties with the European bloc
as a whole. We want to work with the whole of united Europe,"
Putin said.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Alexander Winning, Vladimir
Soldatkin, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timoth
yheritage)