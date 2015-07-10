(Adds details, quotes, background)
UFA, Russia, July 10 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Friday Greece had not asked Russia for aid to
overcome its debt problems and questioned the European Union's
handling of the crisis.
"Mr (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras has not approached us
for any help," Putin told a news conference in the Russian city
of Ufa following a security summit and a meeting of the BRICS
emerging economies.
He added: "We hope the crisis will be resolved in the near
future."
The Greek government sent a package of reform proposals to
its euro zone creditors on Thursday in a race to win new funds
to avert bankruptcy and was seeking a parliamentary vote to
endorse the immediate actions.
In the latest proposals, Greece has asked for 53.5 billion
euros ($60 billion) to help cover its debts until 2018, a review
of primary surplus targets and "reprofiling" the country's
long-term debt.
Greece's debt problems have led to speculation that Russia
might come to the aid of its fellow Orthodox Christian country,
a move that would worry the EU, which has imposed economic
sanctions on Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Implying criticism of the EU's handling of the crisis, and
appearing to defend Tsipras, he asked where the executive
European Commission had been when problems were accumulating in
Greece.
"Of course, the Greeks could be blamed for everything but
where was the European Commision if there were violations in
their behaviour? Why did it not make corrections to the
economic agenda of earlier Greek governments?" Putin said.
Greek banks have been closed since June 29, when capital
controls were imposed and cash withdrawals rationed after the
collapse of previous bailout talks.
Greece defaulted on an IMF loan repayment the following day
and now faces a critical July 20 bond redemption to the ECB of
3.49 billion euros, which it cannot make without aid.
The country has had two bailouts worth 240 billion euros
from the euro zone and the IMF since 2010, but its economy has
shrunk by a quarter and unemployment is more than 25 percent.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Lidia Kelly, Denis Pinchuk,
Writign by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)