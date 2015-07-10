UFA, Russia, July 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Greece had not asked Russia for aid to overcome its debt problems and that he hoped the crisis would be resolved soon.

Implying criticism of the European Union's handling of the crisis, he asked at a news conference in the Russian city of Ufa where the EU had been when problems were accumulating in Greece.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Lidia Kelly, Denis Pinchu kand Katya Golubkova, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Jack Stubbs)