ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 Greece has not asked the Russian Finance Ministry for financial assistance and its prime minister is visiting Russia to discuss joint projects rather than to seek cash, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Thursday.

"There have been no requests," Storchak told Reuters at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. "There are no resources (in our budget to provide money)."

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrived in St Petersburg earlier on Thursday to meet, among others, President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Lidia Kelly)